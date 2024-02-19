AIRLINK 54.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.58%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.36%)
DFML 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.01%)
DGKC 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.34%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.58%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
GGL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.42%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.38%)
OGDC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.92%)
PAEL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.95%)
PIAA 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.58%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.44%)
SEARL 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
SNGP 62.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.72%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.98%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TRG 66.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.91%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,146 Increased By 72.4 (1.19%)
BR30 20,744 Increased By 423.1 (2.08%)
KSE100 60,401 Increased By 528.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 20,326 Increased By 226.9 (1.13%)
Australian shares gain on mining boost; a2 Milk soars 17%

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 11:28am

Australian shares inched higher on Monday, set for their third straight session of gains, buoyed by heavyweight miners that offset losses across banks, healthcare, and real estate firms, while New Zealand’s a2 Milk soared 17% on an outlook upgrade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was trading 0.2% higher at 7,673.40 points, as at 0029 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Friday.

The mining sub-index rose 2%, its biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan. 24, with BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue up between 1.3% and 1.8%. The banking index recouped early losses to climb 0.3%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia edged 0.1% higher, while National Australia Bank fell 0.6%.

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp flitted between positive and negative territory after the country’s no. 2 mortgage provider reported a drop in its first-quarter net profit and a decline in core net interest margin.

Meanwhile, expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut were pushed back further after US producer prices rose more than expected.

Australian shares fall sharply in broad selloff; CBA slips on HY profit drop

Market now expects a 77% chance of a rate cut in June, compared with 92.2% chance a week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Elsewhere, Australian diversified investor Seven Group Holdings made an offer on Monday to take full control of Boral, valuing the remaining nearly 28% stake it does not already own in the building materials maker at A$1.9 billion ($1.24 billion).

Bucking the trend, information technology and health stocks were down 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,698.21.

Shares of a2 Milk Co posted their biggest intraday percentage gain since mid-November 2019 after the dairy producer raised its full-year revenue outlook and reported higher first-half profit.

