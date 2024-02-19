AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-19

Political stability termed a sine qua non of economic stability

APP Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

SIALKOT: Former defence minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that political stability in the country is crucial for economic stability.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday, he said consultations with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for forming a government in centre was under way currently. “We have majority in Punjab where we are in a position to form the government alone, and the process for the purpose had started already.

He said Shehbaz Sharif would be the PML-N candidate for prime minister’s office. He said a coalition government in centre would unite people and work for development and prosperity of the country.

Kh Asif said political stability in the country is very important for economic stability, but some people were engaged in promoting politics of chaos, anarchy and unrest in the country, which could not be well-wishers of the country and the nation in any case. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had withdrawn from every slogan that they raised, which was proof of the contradiction in their words and actions. The PML-N leader said all government and party affairs would work under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He advised that the political community should go beyond their personal interests and sacrifice for the country and the nation. He said that for political stability in the country, they should shun party politics and play a constructive role even if they sit in the opposition.

In response to a question, he said that there was no estrangement from Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “We still have a very good relationship with him,” he said and added that the Maulana was cooperating with the PTI now, but it was beyond understanding to unite or protest together with those who are the beneficiaries of the rigging.”

PMLN Khawaja Asif political stability economic stability General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Political stability termed a sine qua non of economic stability

Mangla power station: Wapda proposes depositing ST with AJ&K

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

SHC dismisses plea of tractor-maker against refund

Four-party alliance in Balochistan steps up its protest

Attachment of Discos’ bank accounts: IHC issues notices to FBR chief, others

Senate meets today

Bilawal says he was offered PM’s seat for two years but declined

Read more stories