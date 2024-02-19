KP govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has successfully launched GIS-based Centralized Urban Immovable Property Tax Management and Information System (CUIPTMIS) to transform the whole property tax regime into an automated, transparent and robust mechanism.

The initiative is an important step towards enhancing tax collection, improving management of public resources and facilitation of tax payers in the province

A ceremony, in this regard, was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as chief guest.

Besides, caretaker provincial ministers Ahmed Rasool Bangash and Engr. Ahmed Jan, Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Secretary Local Government Daud Khan and other relevant officials attended the ceremony.

The newly launched Management and Information System (MIS) has been completed at a total cost of Rs 95.898 million. Initially, the project has been launched for two districts of the province; Nowshera and Abbottabad, and would soon be replicated in rest of the districts of the province.

Under the project, 50938 new property units have been identified in district Abbottabad and Nowshera, and thus, total number of property units in the two districts has increased to 90,938. Resultantly, the demand of tax revenue in both of the districts has also increased from Rs 69 million to Rs 123 million in Nowshera and from Rs 83 million to Rs 143 million in Abbottabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister has lauded the role Excise and Taxation department for launching this important project, and said that the newly developed system will not only improve tax collection and management mechanism but also facilitate the tax payers in the province by providing an integrated online system and grievance redress mechanism.

