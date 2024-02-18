AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
9 terrorists killed in KP

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: At least nine terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

According to the military media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Tank district, where two high value target terrorists Rehmat Ullah aka Badar Mansur and Amjad aka Babri were killed.

In another operation conducted in South Waziristan district, after intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces, as well as, extortion and target killing of innocent civilians, ISPR stated.

However, during the operation, a brave son of the soil, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam (age 29 years, resident of district Haripur), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

