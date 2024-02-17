AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
CM inaugurates upgraded OPD of Children Hospital

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Services Hospital late at night and reviewed the construction of new lab and diagnostic center.

The CM gave time frame of 10 days for completion of project and directed the concerned authorities to complete the project, which will also fetch revenue from the state-of-art lab and diagnostic centre.

Moreover, the CM inaugurated the upgraded OPD of Children’s Hospital for children suffering from blood cancer.

The CM Naqvi expressed his compassion to Kainat, a child suffering from blood cancer, Abdul Mufti Hanan, who underwent bone marrow transplant and donor Sher Baz. After the inauguration of the OPD, the CM visited the first and second floor of OPD and inspected various departments.

“Thank you Chief Minister”, senior doctors expressed gratitude to Mohsin Naqvi for the up-gradation of the Children’s Hospital.

Talking on the occasion, he said that it is the duty of doctors and nurses to pay full attention to the children’s hospital and take care of it like home. If doctors, nurses and paramedical staff take ownership, there is no reason why Children’s Hospital cannot become an exemplary institution, said Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM was informed that the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) has been implemented in OPD Pharmacy, Pediatric Admission and Discharge and Main Medicine Store.

After the emergency block, the OPD of the Children’s Hospital is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, said Mohsin Naqvi. He acknowledged the services of those who worked hard to complete this project.

The CM also visited the emergency block and directed to install more benches for sitting in the waiting area.

Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Commissioner Lahore, Vice Chancellor Children’s University Dr Mahmood Sadiq, Executive Director Children’s Hospital Dr Tipu Sultan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Dr Javed Akram Mohsin Naqvi HIMS blood cancer

