AIRLINK 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.41%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.46%)
FCCL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.6%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HBL 109.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.24%)
KOSM 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.63%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.04%)
PPL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-4.38%)
PRL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.19%)
SEARL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.4%)
SNGP 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.92%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.8%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
TRG 66.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.25%)
UNITY 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,085 Decreased By -109.8 (-1.77%)
BR30 20,379 Decreased By -623.1 (-2.97%)
KSE100 60,036 Decreased By -984.4 (-1.61%)
KSE30 20,121 Decreased By -360.8 (-1.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, banks lift Australia shares; insurers IAG and QBE fall on profit miss

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 11:21am

Australian shares jumped as much as 1% to touch a more than one-week high on Friday, led by mining and banking stocks, while investors assess economic data and comments from the US Federal Reserve for interest rate cut expectations.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5% higher, as of 0051 GMT, at 7,641.30, after rising as much as 1% earlier.

The benchmark was, however, set to end the week 0.1% lower. Investors were pouring money across sectors in Australia after global markets traded in the green following a favourable US retail sales print, which fed hopes of an earlier start to Fed’s rate cuts.

The heavyweight mining sector gained 1.1%, their biggest intraday jump since Feb. 7. Top miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Fortescue gained 0.7%, 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Financials added 0.2%, with the “Big Four” banks rising between 0.2% and 0.8%.

Meanwhile, QBE Insurance fell as much as 4.8%, its biggest intraday loss since mid-November, after the insurer forecast weaker-than-expected premium growth and operating ratio for fiscal 2024.

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) also declined up to 5.7%, its biggest drop since early February 2023, after first-half cash earnings doubled but fell short of consensus estimates. General insurer IAG also announced an A$200 million ($130.44 million) share buy-back plan.

Australia shares rise on boost from banking stocks

Energy stocks gained 1.1%, tracking strong oil prices. Woodside Energy and Santos rose 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. Gold stocks jumped as much as 2.5% to post their biggest intraday gain since February 2 after bullion prices inched higher following softer US economic data.

Northern Star Resources gained 3%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,680.59.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor said the central bank’s current 2% mid-point inflation target remained appropriate, as it struck a “right balance between the costs and benefits of inflation”.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Miners, banks lift Australia shares; insurers IAG and QBE fall on profit miss

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

‘Proof of extensive electoral fraud’: PTI to present Forms-45 at 2pm today

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Cabinet ratifies ECC decision on gas tariffs

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Read more stories