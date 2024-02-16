AIRLINK 55.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.3%)
DGKC 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.7%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.28%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIAA 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.45 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1%)
PRL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
SNGP 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.34%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 68.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,201 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,931 Decreased By -71 (-0.34%)
KSE100 60,952 Decreased By -68.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 20,477 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper scales 1-week peak as US retail sales data revives rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 10:05am

Copper prices rose to a one-week high on Friday as weaker-than-expected US retail sales data revived hopes for a June rate cut from the Federal Reserve and lifted risk appetite among investors.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $8,337 a metric ton, as of 0424 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 8 earlier in the session.

The contract is up 2% so far this week.

Data on Thursday showed US retail sales fell more than expected in January, pulled down by declines in receipts at auto dealerships and gasoline service stations.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, was up 0.09% at 104.35, having slipped 0.4% on Thursday after a mixed set of US economic data.

A weaker US currency makes dollar-priced metals less expensive for holders of other currencies. According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, traders now see a 78% chance of a rate cut in June.

In the wider financial market, Japan’s Nikkei charged towards an all-time high on Friday, helped by a buoyant Wall Street.

Copper, widely used in power and construction, is down more than 3% this month on concerns about demand from top consumer China and its property sector in particular, though activity is muted this week as China celebrates the Lunar New Year.

Copper slips on interest rate worries

Meanwhile, LME aluminium edged 0.1% lower to $2,222.50 a ton.

“On the demand side, a subdued growth outlook across major economies is expected to weigh on aluminium demand in 2024,” BMI analysts said in a note.

However, “we expect the global aluminium market surplus to narrow in 2024 compared with 2023, which will allow for a slight rebound in prices.”

LME nickel was steady at $16,260, zinc gained 0.1% to $2,356.50 and lead rose 0.2% to $2,045.50.

Tin ticked 0.3% higher to $27,385.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper scales 1-week peak as US retail sales data revives rate-cut hopes

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories