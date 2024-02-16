AIRLINK 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
Rice prices will decrease soon: Indonesia president

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Thursday said rice prices in the country would decrease slightly in one or two weeks, as the country awaits incoming supplies.

His statement comes as the government sought to reassure consumers there were adequate rice stocks in Indonesia amid increasing sale restrictions in mini markets and supermarkets since the end of 2023. Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, said rice prices were up due to tight supply caused by disrupted distribution.

“I think in one or two weeks, the prices of rice will go down a bit, as we wait for harvest,” he said in a statement. Data from the agriculture ministry showed that the country had a rice deficit of 1.63 millions tons in January and 1.15 million tons in February.

