Traffic wardens ambassadors of police dept: IG Punjab

LAHROE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the operational responsibilities of traffic police officers are stricter than other units, Traffic officers and officials performing duties on the road in extreme heat, cold and rain are our pride.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the traffic wardens are the ambassadors of the police department; they should ensure a positive image of the police department with good manners and high standards of professionalism. He said that the up-gradation of public facility centers including traffic police licensing and training has been completed, Traffic Wardens should focus on traffic regulation and management during duty to provide all possible convenience to the citizens on the roads. He expressed these views today while addressing the senior traffic wardens at the departmental promotion rank pinning ceremony at the Central Police Office.

According to the details, a ceremony was held to pin the new ranks to 47 promoted senior traffic wardens in the Central Police Office, in which promoted senior traffic wardens, their families and children participated. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Senior Police Officers pinned the new ranks to promoted Traffic Officers.

While congratulating the senior traffic wardens, IGP Punjab directed them to perform their duties more diligently. The traffic police officials reiterated their commitment to perform duties as per the instructions of IG Punjab.

