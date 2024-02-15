AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-15

Traffic wardens ambassadors of police dept: IG Punjab

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHROE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the operational responsibilities of traffic police officers are stricter than other units, Traffic officers and officials performing duties on the road in extreme heat, cold and rain are our pride.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the traffic wardens are the ambassadors of the police department; they should ensure a positive image of the police department with good manners and high standards of professionalism. He said that the up-gradation of public facility centers including traffic police licensing and training has been completed, Traffic Wardens should focus on traffic regulation and management during duty to provide all possible convenience to the citizens on the roads. He expressed these views today while addressing the senior traffic wardens at the departmental promotion rank pinning ceremony at the Central Police Office.

According to the details, a ceremony was held to pin the new ranks to 47 promoted senior traffic wardens in the Central Police Office, in which promoted senior traffic wardens, their families and children participated. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Senior Police Officers pinned the new ranks to promoted Traffic Officers.

While congratulating the senior traffic wardens, IGP Punjab directed them to perform their duties more diligently. The traffic police officials reiterated their commitment to perform duties as per the instructions of IG Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

police Dr. Usman Anwar

Comments

200 characters

Traffic wardens ambassadors of police dept: IG Punjab

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories