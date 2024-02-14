AIRLINK 58.23 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.17%)
Better than roses: Thai couples marry on elephants for Valentine’s Day

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:32pm
Couples ride on elephants during a Valentine’s Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand, February 14, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Couples ride on elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand, February 14, 2023. Photo: Reuters

CHONBURI, Thailand: Reflecting Thailand’s long association with the majestic beasts, couples riding elephants wearing traditional dress chose this Valentine’s Day to exchange their vows in a mass wedding featuring the pachyderms.

“The ceremony is sacred which makes everyone want to have a wedding atop of the elephants,” said one of the brides, 36-year-old Narumon Komgpanoy.

“Elephants are considered household and city companions, as well as a symbol of national prosperity,” she said.

The parade of elephants carrying nine couples marched slowly through the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, about a two hour drive south of the capital Bangkok.

With dancers in traditional costumes leading the procession, the couples rode their elephants up to a local district official, also sat on an elephant, who oversaw the signing of the marriage licenses.

The elephant is Thailand’s national animal and for a time a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag.

“I feel very happy. Actually, today is the day of love, so I feel good about obtaining the marriage license with my wife,” said one of the grooms, Jirat Somprasung, 36.

