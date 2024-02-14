AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-14

Sharif family members notified as winners

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

ISLAMABAD: Amidst serious allegations of rigging in the general polls, the electoral entity has notified the members of Sharif family— Nawaz, Shehbaz, Maryam and Hamza— as winners on their respective National Assembly seats.

Till the filing of this report on Tuesday night, the electoral body had notified over a dozen poll contestants as returned candidates for their respective NA and provincial assemblies’ seats.

Prominent politicians among them are the four Sharifs, Khawaja Asif, Amir Muqam and Atta Tarar from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Awn Saqlain, commonly known as Awn Chaudhry, from Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), is also among the notified NA candidates.

The results of the seats on which these candidates have won the general elections remain highly disputed.

Under the election laws, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is required to issue the gazetted notifications of the general elections within two weeks after the polls. Given that the elections were held on February 8, the cut-off date to notify the returned candidates is February 22.

Section 98(1) of the Elections Act 2017 provides that on receipt of the final consolidated result from the returning officer, the Commission shall, within 14 days from the date of the poll, publish in the official gazette the name of the contesting candidate who has received the highest number of votes and stands elected.

On the night of February 8, the candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were leading the poll charts with heavy margins against their respective electoral rivals in different constituencies across the country when the Election Management System (EMS) suddenly broke down under suspicious circumstances. Several hours later, when the EMS was restored, these candidates lost the polls, as per the ECP’s results.

The ECP linked the delay in election results to the unavailability of mobile and internet services. But, the Commission failed to explain the reasons behind the sudden collapse of the EMS.

The same day, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had told the media that the blockade of cellular and internet services would not affect results transmission through EMS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif PMLN

Comments

200 characters

Sharif family members notified as winners

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories