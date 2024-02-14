NZ dollar slips

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar slipped on Tuesday after an easing in inflation expectations trimmed some of the bets around a possible rate hike, while the Australian dollar struggled amid mixed local data.

The kiwi dollar fell 0.5% to $0.6098, having also eased 0.3% overnight as the talks of another rate hike faded a little. It now has support at $0.6080, while resistance is at around $0.6150.

Two-year swap rates duly retreated to 5.175%, off from its 2-1/2 month high of 5.245% hit on Monday.