BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation reading, with easing domestic inflation and hopes of potential inflows after the addition of five local stocks into a key MSCI index aiding sentiment.

Indian shares drop on profit booking

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.19% at 21,657.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.28% at 71,275.64, as of 9:15 a.m IST.