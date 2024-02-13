AIRLINK 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.97%)
BOP 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.08%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.02%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.93%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
HBL 107.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.97%)
HUBC 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.66%)
KOSM 3.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
OGDC 124.14 Decreased By ▼ -10.06 (-7.5%)
PAEL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIAA 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
PIBTL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 100.72 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-6.76%)
PRL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.81%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
SEARL 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.47%)
SNGP 59.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.93%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.22%)
UNITY 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.72%)
BR30 21,149 Decreased By -452.4 (-2.09%)
KSE100 60,761 Decreased By -303.9 (-0.5%)
KSE30 20,513 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee looks at US inflation to overcome ongoing ‘indecisiveness’

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 10:00am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to open nearly flat on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inflation data that would help in gauging when the Federal Reserve would deliver its first interest rate cut.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will likely open barely changed from 83.0025 in the previous session. The local currency on Monday was in a narrow 4 paisa range around the 83 handle.

“Markets just do not know what direction to take right now. The bias is more or less neutral,” a forex trader at a bank said.

“I am just hoping that the U.S. inflation data has something to take care of this indecisiveness around 83.”

Indian rupee inches up in muted early trade; awaits inflation data, Fedspeak

The U.S. January inflation data, out later in the day, is expected to show consumer prices rose by 0.2% month-on-month, while the more important core measure increased 0.3%. On a year-on-year basis, headline inflation is expected to fall to 2.9% from 3.4% and core is expected to decline to 3.7% from 3.9%.

The data follows the upbeat U.S. monthly jobs report that prompted investors to dial back expectations on the Fed rate cuts. The U.S. central bank is now highly unlikely to cut rates at the March meeting and rate cuts prices in for 2024 are down to 110 basis points.

At the beginning of January, investors had priced in 170 bps of cuts in 2024.

“Fed officials are willing to cut on confidence that inflation is reaching and can sustain the 2.0% goal,” Societe Generale said in a note. “The CPI update for January could bolster or weaken Fed confidence on the inflation outlook.”

The dollar index was slightly higher while Asian currencies were mixed.

Indian rupee Indian forex

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee looks at US inflation to overcome ongoing ‘indecisiveness’

PSX bleeds again after IMF disapproval, KSE-100 falls below 60k before recovery

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories