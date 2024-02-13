AIRLINK 56.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
DGKC 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.88%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.07%)
KOSM 3.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.69%)
OGDC 124.14 Decreased By ▼ -10.06 (-7.5%)
PAEL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.67%)
PIAA 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-6.5%)
PRL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.95%)
SEARL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.45%)
SNGP 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.58%)
SSGC 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 69.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.12%)
UNITY 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,233 Increased By 7.4 (0.12%)
BR30 21,351 Decreased By -251 (-1.16%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices drift up with focus on Middle East

Reuters Published February 13, 2024 Updated February 13, 2024 03:29pm

LONDON: Oil prices edged up on Tuesday as uncertainty over fighting in the Middle East kept markets on edge, but gains were capped by concerns that central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer to battle inflation, weighing on energy demand.

Brent futures rose 30 cents to $82.30 a barrel as of 0924 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 31 cents to $77.23 a barrel.

Oil prices were near flat in Monday’s trade, after gaining 6% last week.

The conflict in the Middle East has kept prices elevated, as the U.S. and Jordan maintained pressure for a Gaza Strip ceasefire. Senior mediators were to resume work on Tuesday on an Israel-Hamas truce agreement, with the threat of an Israeli ground offensive looming in Rafah.

“Oil prices have been numbed into submission by what has transpired, or not, in the Middle East,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM in a note on Tuesday.

One “untoward act, missile or sudden peace agreement and crude prices will move $10/barrel.”

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have kept up their attacks in the Red Sea, claiming solidarity with Palestinians and striking vessels with commercial ties to the U.S., Britain and Israel since mid-November.

Oil slips after rally last week on Middle East, tight supply

But changing expectations over the path of U.S. interest rates have limited price gains, with recent central banker comments dashing market hopes for rate cuts early this year.

The New York Fed said its January Survey of Consumer Expectations showed the outlook for inflation a year and five years from now remained above the Fed’s 2% target rate.

If inflation worries delay Fed interest rate cuts, that could dampen economic growth and hit oil demand.

U.S. inflation data is expected on Tuesday, while British inflation and euro zone Gross Domestic Product data should land on Wednesday.

U.S. crude inventory data is also due later on Tuesday, with analysts estimating they rose an average of about 2.6 million barrels in the week to Feb. 9.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is scheduled to release its monthly oil market report on Tuesday, but the group’s next major decision will come in March, when it and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, will decide whether to extend voluntary oil production cuts.

“Our balance sheet suggests that the market will be in surplus in the second quarter of 2024 if the group fails to roll over part of these cuts,” ING analysts said in a Tuesday note.

Crude Oil Oil prices oil production oil market

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices drift up with focus on Middle East

Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Israel spy chief travels to Cairo for Gaza talks

Indian farmers to march to Delhi after talks with ministers fail

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 for first time since 2021

Read more stories