AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.27%)
FCCL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
GGL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HBL 109.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.81%)
HUBC 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.08%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.29%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.94%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.2%)
OGDC 135.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-7.12%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.39%)
PIAA 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.17 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-5.8%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.78%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 49.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.9%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.92%)
SSGC 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
TRG 69.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
BR100 6,348 Decreased By -97.9 (-1.52%)
BR30 22,110 Decreased By -636.3 (-2.8%)
KSE100 62,167 Decreased By -776.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 20,970 Decreased By -317.9 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil starts week lower after Israel says ‘concluded’ Gaza strikes

Reuters Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 10:58am

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday after Israel said it had “concluded” a series of strikes in southern Gaza, slightly easing concerns about supply from the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $81.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 46 cents, or 0.6% lower, at $76.38 a barrel at 0135 GMT.

Geo-political risks including a feared broadening of the Israel-Palestinian war cross the region and potential oil supply disruption in the Middle East pushed prices up by about 6% last week.

The Israeli military said on Monday it had conducted a “series of strikes” on southern Gaza that have now “concluded,” days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire proposal from Hamas.

While supply concerns in the Middle East remained relatively heightened, news from the U.S. eased some worries.

U.S. energy firms increased oil and natural gas rigs to their highest since mid-December, potentially signaling an increase in output. Domestic production returned last week to a record 13.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

Oil heads for weekly gain

Demand concerns remained, as a Federal Reserve official said she had no interest in recommending an interest rate cut, adding to the chorus on further reining in inflation. Higher interest rates slow economic growth, which curbs oil demand.

Trading in Asia hours is expected to be thin as most of the region including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia are closed for holidays.

Mainland China’s financial markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trade on Monday, Feb 19. Hong Kong trade will resume on Feb. 14.

Crude Oil Oil prices Oil crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil starts week lower after Israel says ‘concluded’ Gaza strikes

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

President speaks of criticality of ‘true mandate’

‘Independents’ bag 101, PML-N gets 75 seats

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

What’s next in election deadlock?

‘Form-47’ removed from ECP website

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism

Read more stories