45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran observed

NNI Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: Celebration of 45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran and the grand ceremony of the National Day was held in Karachi hosted by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Nourian, in which a large number of eminent Pakistani personalities participated.

Sindh Tourism Minister Arshad Wali Mohammad, along with other Pakistani dignitaries congratulated Iran’s Consul General Hassan Nourian, in Karachi on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and National Day.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Government of Sindh, several political figures, Shia and Sunni scholars, businessmen, and traders including officials and members of the Pakistan Chambers of Commerce.

The Consul Generals of some other countries residing in Karachi also congratulated the government and people of Iran on the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Consul General of Iran paid tribute to the brave and brave people of Iran in his address. He appreciated the joint efforts of both countries to enhance relations between Iran and Pakistan

in political, economic, cultural, military, and other fields.

He said that the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran is the 77th anniversary of the long-standing brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan, and both countries have remained firm and friendly in all circumstances, and bilateral relations, especially in the economic and trade sectors, are strong.

Hassan Noorian called the meeting of the leaders of Iran and Pakistan to inaugurate border projects this summer, the recent visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Sindh and Islamabad as a turning point in the long-standing relations between the two neighboring countries.

Noorian said that ill-wishers of the Iranian nation always try to create disillusionment and division in our society, but even after 45 years of the Islamic Revolution, the proud people of Iran are still committed to the ideals of the revolution and are united against the enemy’s conspiracy.

