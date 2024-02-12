Punjab govt releases Rs88.6m for nursing college & hostel

LAHORE: The Punjab government has released a total amount of funds Rs. 88.6 millions for the reconstruction and repair of nursing college and hostel of Amir Ud Din Medical College. As many as Rs. 76 million for nursing hostel while Rs.12.6 million will be spent on nursing college. This was told by Principal Ameer ud Din Medical College Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to nursing instructors and students during his visit to the nursing college. Principal Nursing College Maimoona Sattar was also present on this occasion.

Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that the nursing college and hostel buildings of LGH were constructed in 1962. Funds were urgently needed for the reconstruction of these more than half a century old buildings to construct them in accordance with modern requirements. After the renovation, the lecture rooms and library equipped with the best educational environment and necessary facilities will also be available to the students, he added.

He said that the key role of nursing staff in providing quality medical facilities in hospitals cannot be denied. Increasing the facilities in nursing college will not only enhance the quality of teaching and learning there but also the faculty members will be more efficient. While talking to the students during the inspection of the nursing college, advised them to concentrate on their professional education and training with sincerity and hard work, because nursing is the only sacred profession which provides training as well as stipend and also provides free hostel accommodation to nursing students. Moreover, they go directly into a Grade 16 job upon completion of their four-year degree program. He said that this profession is dedicated to the service of suffering humanity and such professional not only receive the prayers of people in this world, but also success in the world after.

