AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Madrid’s Bellingham to miss Leipzig trip with ankle sprain

AFP Published 11 Feb, 2024 06:35pm

MADRID: Real Madrid confirmed Sunday midfielder Jude Bellingham has sprained his left ankle and Spanish media report he will be out for up to three weeks.

The England international, Madrid’s top goalscorer with 20 strikes in 29 matches across all competitions, will miss the Champions League last 16 visit to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Bellingham, who sustained the injury after scoring twice in a crushing 4-0 win over Girona in La Liga on Saturday to put Madrid five points clear at the top, could be fit in time for the second leg on March 6.

“Bellingham has been diagnosed with a high-grade sprain in his left ankle,” said Madrid in a statement.

PSG fight back to secure 3-1 win over Lille

The 20-year-old is also likely to miss league clashes with Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Valencia.

Madrid have had severe injury problems this season, with Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Eder Militao out long-term, while key forward Vinicius Junior has also had various issues.

Bellingham, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for 103 million euros ($111 million), has quickly become a vital player for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and is the top scorer in La Liga with 16 goals.

Real Madrid Jude Bellingham

Comments

200 characters

Madrid’s Bellingham to miss Leipzig trip with ankle sprain

US, UK and EU urge probe into elections

ECP deletes entire Form 47 section from its website

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

Story on Pakistanis killed in Iran “was wrong and is withdrawn”: Reuters

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

Daesh commander killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

Read more stories