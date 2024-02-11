AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
PFA shuts 16 food points

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

LAHORE: The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday inspected over 72,000 litres of milk at the entrance point of the city on Sheikhupura road and 16 food points in Gulberg area of the provincial metropolis.

While checking the food points, one sweets unit was closed down while collective fine of Rs 242,000 was imposed on eight units and seven food points were issued warning notices for correction and improvement.

The teams also wasted 4,270 litres of adulterated milk, 1000 kilograms of expired salted snacks, substandard oil and banned ingredients during the inspection.

The PFA Director General said units were closed or fined for ingredients injurious to health, poor cleanliness arrangements and presence of insects on the premises of these units.

