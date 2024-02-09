AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
EU countries postpone decision on proposed EU supply chain due diligince law

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 04:51pm

BRUSSELS: European Union countries postponed on Friday a decision on a proposed law requiring large companies in the bloc to check if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage and rectify this if they do.

A ‘qualified majority’ of 15 EU countries representing 65% of the EU population is needed for the corporate sustainability due diligence directive to proceed to a final vote in the European Parliament.

EU leaders seek deal to fund Ukraine as Hungary digs in heels

Lawmakers are expected to support it.

On Friday, it was not clear if a sufficient number of envoys from the 27 EU countries backed the law, with Germany abstaining.

