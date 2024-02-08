AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mobile services partially restored in some areas: interior ministry

  • Mobile services restored in Bhakkar, Sargodha, Taxila, Gujar Khan Chakri, Loralai, Sibi and Jhal Magsi as of 8pm, says ministry
BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2024 Updated February 8, 2024 08:29pm

The interior ministry announced on Thursday that mobile services, which were suspended earlier today as Pakistanis came out to vote, were starting to be partially restored in different parts of the country.

The ministry in a post on X said mobile services were partially restored in Punjab’s Bhakkar, Sargodha, Taxila and Gujar Khan Chakri, as well as Loralai. Jhal Magsi and Sibi in Balochistan .

In Sindh, the ministry services have been restored everywhere except “Malik and Karachi”.

It added that more areas will get their mobile services back soon.

As soon as voting started at 8:00am today, the caretaker government suspended mobile phone services “to strengthen security as voting began in the country’s national election”, the interior ministry said.

“As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats, hence the temporary suspension of mobile services across the country,” the interior ministry said in a message on X.

Later, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that he was in constant touch with the government over the suspension of cellular services.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the CEC said he was cognizant of the difficulties faced by voters due to the suspension of mobile phone services.

The chief election commissioner said people should have checked their voting details by sending a message on 8300 before the polling day.

vote mobile services General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Mobile services partially restored in some areas: interior ministry

At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in DI Khan

Oil rises on Gaza ceasefire rejection and US stock data

Nine killed on election day in Pakistan

Antony Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say

EU’s Afghanistan special envoy cautiously ‘optimistic’ ahead of key meeting

Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN

Xi urges ‘close strategic coordination’ in call with Putin

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Read more stories