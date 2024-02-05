Chitral Economic Zone inaugurated

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved a milestone in the journey towards industrial development by completing development work on Chitral Economic Zone and the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Industrial Facilitation Office Building.

The zone was formally inaugurated by the KP caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Affairs of the Newly Merged Districts, Dr Aamer Abdullah at Gang Ghereth near Drosh in district Chitral.

On this occasion, the CEO gave an insightful briefing to the caretaker minister, outlining the comprehensive master plan of the Chitral Economimc Zone.

The highlight of the ceremony included the unveiling of plaques commemorating the successful completion of the development works in the Chitral Economic Zone and the inauguration of the Industrial Facilitation Office Building.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that the project will prove a game changer in the history economic development of Chitral.

Identifying industrialisation as a key source of development, he stressed for further easing of the zones development and process and assured all possible support on behalf of the provincial government.

He expressed the hope that the next government will also strive for the industrial facilitation in the province.

The minister further said that the Chitral EZ is a major development for the improvement of specific industries of the area and vowed that due to its importance, its status will be converted to special economic zone.

On this occasion the minister also handed over allotment letters to various investors who have received plots in zone for establishment of industries. He expressed his admiration for the hard work and dedication exhibited by the KP-EZDMC management and emphasized the importance of industrialization and assured full support from the provincial government to further facilitate the growth and success of economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his briefing the CEO KP-EZDMC said that the Chitral Economic Zone established on 40 acres has been developed during a span of two years.

He said that keeping in view the overwhelming response and interest of potential investors an additional land of 1.72 acres of land has also been acquired. Moreover, he said after full colonization the zone is expected to a substantial number of employment opportunities, making a significant contribution to the local economy. He said that the zone’s rapid development aligns with the broader goals of fast-paced industrialization throughout the province.

He said that due to its accessibility through the Lowari Tunnel, situated along an alternative route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the Chitral Economic Zone boasts high growth potential. This alternative route witnesses’ massive inflow of tourists each year, making Chitral Economic Zone strategically positioned for economic success.

