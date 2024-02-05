AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-05

Chitral Economic Zone inaugurated

Recorder Report Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 06:26am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved a milestone in the journey towards industrial development by completing development work on Chitral Economic Zone and the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Industrial Facilitation Office Building.

The zone was formally inaugurated by the KP caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Affairs of the Newly Merged Districts, Dr Aamer Abdullah at Gang Ghereth near Drosh in district Chitral.

On this occasion, the CEO gave an insightful briefing to the caretaker minister, outlining the comprehensive master plan of the Chitral Economimc Zone.

The highlight of the ceremony included the unveiling of plaques commemorating the successful completion of the development works in the Chitral Economic Zone and the inauguration of the Industrial Facilitation Office Building.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that the project will prove a game changer in the history economic development of Chitral.

Identifying industrialisation as a key source of development, he stressed for further easing of the zones development and process and assured all possible support on behalf of the provincial government.

He expressed the hope that the next government will also strive for the industrial facilitation in the province.

The minister further said that the Chitral EZ is a major development for the improvement of specific industries of the area and vowed that due to its importance, its status will be converted to special economic zone.

On this occasion the minister also handed over allotment letters to various investors who have received plots in zone for establishment of industries. He expressed his admiration for the hard work and dedication exhibited by the KP-EZDMC management and emphasized the importance of industrialization and assured full support from the provincial government to further facilitate the growth and success of economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his briefing the CEO KP-EZDMC said that the Chitral Economic Zone established on 40 acres has been developed during a span of two years.

He said that keeping in view the overwhelming response and interest of potential investors an additional land of 1.72 acres of land has also been acquired. Moreover, he said after full colonization the zone is expected to a substantial number of employment opportunities, making a significant contribution to the local economy. He said that the zone’s rapid development aligns with the broader goals of fast-paced industrialization throughout the province.

He said that due to its accessibility through the Lowari Tunnel, situated along an alternative route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the Chitral Economic Zone boasts high growth potential. This alternative route witnesses’ massive inflow of tourists each year, making Chitral Economic Zone strategically positioned for economic success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Economic distress Dr Aamer Abdullah Chitral Economic Zone

Comments

200 characters

Chitral Economic Zone inaugurated

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories