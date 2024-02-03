Customs recovers smuggled clothing

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of Pakistan Customs Enforcement Karachi successfully recovered large caches of illegally imported fabric and sofa curtain cloth worth Rs. 73.34 million.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed the information about foreign smuggled goods concealed on the premises located inside Silk Shopping Mall in Karachi’s Bhadurabad area.

In response to the information, Collector Customs Enforcement Karachi Basit Maqsood Abbasi promptly directed the formation of a raid team. The operation took place late Wednesday night at warehouses that led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of foreign-origin fabric and sofa curtain cloth valued at Rs. 73.34 million from the respective warehouses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024