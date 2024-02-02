AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
DGKC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.43%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.99%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.74%)
OGDC 147.52 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.2%)
PAEL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.27%)
PIAA 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.82%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.88 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.37%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.37%)
UNITY 20.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.78%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 61.6 (0.96%)
BR30 22,758 Increased By 244.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Real Madrid sign ‘70 million euro’ sleeve sponsor deal with HP

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2024 06:10pm

MADRID: Real Madrid announced a sleeve sponsorship deal with information technology company HP on Friday worth a reported 70 million euros ($76 million).

“HP become the first brand in 121 years of the club’s history to have their logo on the sleeve of the Real Madrid shirt,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

Darwin Nunez a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal

The HP logo will appear on the sleeve of both the men’s and women’s shirts, along with the youth teams.

Madrid did not specify the length of the deal or the price but Spanish media reported they will make 70 million euros.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid sign ‘70 million euro’ sleeve sponsor deal with HP

Ahead of election, Pakistan seals detailed plan to sell PIA

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points

Eggplants, bottles, beds: Pakistan politicians reclaim election symbols

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

China economic slowdown to persist through 2028: IMF

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Read more stories