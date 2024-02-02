‘OIC Ombudsmen’s summit to have far-reaching results’

KARACHI: Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel has said that the 10th annual meeting of the Board of Directors of the OIC Ombudsman Association held in Islamabad will prove to have far-reaching results.

He said that meetings held on January 29th and 30th were presided over by Chief Ombudsman of Türkiye Seref Malkoç.

Dr Muhammad Kahwar Jameel said the Ombudsmen’s from Indonesia, Morocco, Bahrain and Azerbaijan received information regarding the performance of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman in Pakistan. He said that next meetings of OIC Ombudsmen’s will be held in Morocco at the end of this year and in Iran next year.

He said the Ombudsmen from Islamic countries have called the need of the hour to increase the scope of the association and benefit from each other’s experiences.

