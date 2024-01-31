Al-Khidmat to open 200 pharmacies in Karachi

KARACHI: Claiming that counterfeit and spurious medicines were being sold to patients, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Tuesday vowed to provide genuine medicines on subsidised rates through Al-Khidmat pharmacies being opened in different parts of the megacity.

People are getting substandard and counterfeit medicines, as well as, costly healthcare services including diagnostic services. Al-Khidmat plans to establish a network of at least 200 pharmacies throughout Karachi to provide genuine medicines at subsidiaed rates,â€ he said while inaugurating 14th Al-Khidmat Pharmacy and Laboratory in Bahadurabad area.

He said Al-Khidmat within a month has opened three new pharmacies in the megacity and with this pace it's eyeing to achieve the target of 200 such facilities in the shortest possible time. There are more than 4,000 medical stores across the city, said Hafiz Naeem. But you never know how many of them are selling genuine products.

And unfortunately those who are running business of spurious medicines arena doing it in isolation or on their own. This corrupt system actually allows them to play with the lives of the people. We are determined to replace this racket of corruption through effective supply of medicines at cheaper prices.

Director of the Al-Khidmat Pharmacy Services Syed Jamshed Ahmed explained the supply chain system of the facility, which has proved itself the most effective service not only in Karachi but across Pakistan.

At Al-Khidmat pharmacies you get the medicines which are directly supplied by the pharmaceutical companies without any role of middlemen, he said. It brings the chances of spurious medicines to zero and then we maintain our operation in line with the international standards that include cold chain and proper storage mechanism. Then we have professional and qualified pharmacists at each facility to guide and help the customers in line with their needs.

The growth rate of Al-Khidmat pharmacies in Karachi, he said, has shown immense potential and it has received overwhelming response from the people in every city district.

Apart from conventional pharmacy business, he said, Al-Khidmat has also introduced innovative ways to facilitate the Karachiites who can get medicines at their doorstep with 15 percent discount through home delivery service.

