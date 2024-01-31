Shehbaz says highly optimistic about Nawaz’s prospects

LAHORE: Announcing to serve the masses devotedly and overcome the challenges faced to the country and countrymen, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that they only want to bring ease in the lives of the people and make the country economically self-reliant.

While addressing a workers convention at Gulshan Ravi Football Ground here today as a part of election drive of the party candidates, the PML-N president claimed that Nawaz Sharif would return as Pakistan’s prime minister on February 8, with the public support.

Referring to the report of Transparency International, he said it showed that corruption had increased under the Imran Khan-led PTI government, while it had decreased during Nawaz Sharif’s regime.

Shehbaz promised to give laptops and educational scholarships to the youth on merit, and criticized the PTI for neglecting the education and health sectors.

Without naming PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said, a party talks to hold debate with a certain person without taking into account the fact that even the schools in that province where they ruled have neither desks nor roofs.

He asked them to compare even a hospital from Rajanpur with the hospitals of that provinces and then asked to hold a debate.

He said that running a government of 13 parties was not easy, and that he was a man of merit who had faced false allegations.

He accused the PTI government of ruining the Rs 20 billion PKLI project and terminating all development works of Nawaz Sharif’s era.

He urged the people to vote for PML-N and seal the sign of the lion on February 8.

Shehbaz accompanied by Maryam Nawaz also addressed a workers convention at NA127, from where the PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar is contesting against Bilal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz asked the people to vote the PML-N to restart the journey of development and selfless service to the masses.

