Installation of Safe City cameras in 21 cities: IGP Punjab reviews arrangements

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is relying on local resources to complete & secure the new cities included in safe cities project with IT technology based monitoring system, sustainable, standardized and low cost CCTV camera system will get rid of monopoly and delaying tactics of foreign companies.

IGP Punjab said that the transfer of cities to the Safe City Authority monitoring system should be ensured as soon as possible with the support of Punjab Information Technology Board. He expressed these views today while presiding over an important meeting at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters. In the meeting, arrangements regarding the installation of Safe City cameras in 21 cities including Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala were reviewed.

IGP Punjab also reviewed the plan of installation of CCTV cameras at polling stations across Punjab. He said that 23,000 cameras will be installed at sensitive polling stations in various districts including Lahore, Safe Cities Authority and PITB will jointly install the cameras. 04 cameras will be installed at the most sensitive polling stations in each district, one camera to cover the outer part, 03 cameras installed inside the polling stations. Digital monitoring of election security arrangements and other professional matters were reviewed in the meeting. MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younas, Chief Operating Officer Captain Retired Mustansar Feroze, SSP Operation Commander Riffat Bukhari, Chief Administration Officer Rana Shoaib Mehmood and other officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, IG Police Punjab has said that solving the problems of the police employees and best welfare in matters related to professional affairs are among the top priorities therefore, on behalf of the employees, all possible relief should be provided to the applications related to discipline, welfare, recruitment and service matters submitted by the employees as per merit.

IG Punjab directed that all supervisory officers should always keep the doors of their offices open for subordinate employees and relief should be given to force regarding every problem. He expressed these views while giving instructions in an open court held at the Central Police Office on Monday. After listening to the problems of citizens, police employees and families, IGP Punjab issued orders for immediate relief.

IGP Punjab directed DIG Operations Lahore to take action and submit a report on the case related to the disputed property of citizen Zaman Hameed. IGP directed the DIG Establishment II to take action on the request related to the promotion of driver constable Muhammad Ramzan of Vehari. Sargodha Police’s ASI Sarfaraz Ahmed’s request for financial support for the treatment of his son was sent to DIG Welfare for action. The request for recruitment to the junior clerk seat on family claim quota of the son of late Constable Iftikhar Ahmed was sent to the AIG admin for action. IGP Punjab sent the requests of the families of Shaheed Constable Habib Ahmed and Shaheed ASI Muhammad Din to DIG Welfare about plots provision for priority action. IGP Punjab directed the AIG Admin to take action on the request of the daughter of late Sub Inspector Sagheer Ahmed to be recruited as a junior clerk. He said that reports should be sent after action on all applications as per merit.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police took priority measures for the health welfare of Ghazi officers and officials, in continuation of which IG Punjab has released another 17 lakh rupees for the medical expenses of nine officials of different districts including Lahore. According to the details Ghazi Head Constable Faheem Saleem of Lahore Police was given Rs3 lakh for medical expenses. Faisalabad police’s Ghazi Constable Muhammad Aurangzeb was given Rs3 lakh for medical expenses. Injured sub-inspector Muhammad Afzal of Special Branch Gujranwala was given Rs3 lakh for treatment. Lahore Police Ghazi ASI Tariq Mehmood and Ghazi Head Constable Usman Amanat were given Rs2 lakh each for treatment. Lahore Police Ghazi Constable Anees Ahmed and Special Branch Constable Syed Imran Ali Shah were given Rs1 lakh each for medical expenses. Lahore Police Ghazi Head Constable Tahir Mehmood and Ghazi Constable Arshad Ali were given Rs1 lakh each for treatment.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed to continue the measures for the health welfare of the police employees. He said that all possible cooperation should be continued for the early rehabilitation and best treatment of Ghazi officers and officials.

