AIRLINK 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.34%)
DFML 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.86%)
FCCL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.1%)
FFBL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.12%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
HBL 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.4%)
HUBC 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.89%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.79%)
KOSM 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 138.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.63%)
PAEL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
PIAA 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PPL 114.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.95%)
PRL 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.97%)
SNGP 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.76%)
SSGC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.03%)
TELE 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
TRG 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.47%)
UNITY 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,440 Decreased By -108.7 (-1.66%)
BR30 22,665 Decreased By -475.6 (-2.06%)
KSE100 62,933 Decreased By -879.6 (-1.38%)
KSE30 21,200 Decreased By -334.6 (-1.55%)
Jan 29, 2024
Markets

FTSE 100 near two-week high on oil boost; Ryanair slides

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 01:33pm

The UK’s blue-chip share index hovered near a two-week high on Monday, as energy stocks rose on the back of escalating tensions in the Middle East, although caution persisted ahead of policy outcomes from major central banks as well as earnings this week.

The FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher by 0812 GMT, holding near its strongest level since Jan. 12, as shares of oil majors and Shell rose nearly 2%.

Crude prices climbed after a drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan added to worries over supply disruption in the Middle East as Houthi rebels stepped up their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

The UK’s domestically oriented FTSE 250 dipped 0.4%.

Both the indexes notched their first weekly gain of the year on Friday, aided by upbeat earnings reports as well as hopes of more stimulus for China’s economy.

FTSE 100 jumps to 10-day high as luxury stocks gain

Investors are awaiting policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England later this week, where policymakers are widely seen holding interest rates, although traders will closely watch any commentary on the potential for ate cuts.

Ryanair slipped 3.1% after the airline operator trimmed its profit forecast for the year ending March after some online travel agents stopped selling its flights in December, forcing it to cut fares to fill seats.

Other airlines including British Airways owner IAG, Wizz Air and EasyJet dipped in early deals.

