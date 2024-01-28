AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt rises

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2024 07:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Sunday amid strong oil prices as investors awaited clues on interest rate policy after the US Federal Reserve’s favored inflation reading showed moderating prices.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - settled at their highest in nearly two months on Friday, helped by higher demand expectations while Middle East supply concerns added support.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed 0.8% higher, snapping previous session of losses, with all sectors in positive territory.

UAE markets track oil price lower

Saudi Arabian media firm MBC Group jumped 7.5% and SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co climbed 4.4%.

Among the gainers, the world’s largest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi Bank surged 3.4%, the highest rise since Dec 14.

The Qatari index dipped slightly to trade flat. Losses in energy, finance, and communication sectors offset gains in industry and utilities.

Commercial Bank and Qatar Gas Transport dropped 1.3% each while Industries Qatar and Qatar Electricity and Water each added 0.6%.

The US Commerce Department data showed on Friday that US price pressures moderated in December, with markets hoping the data will keep the Fed on track to begin rate cuts by the middle of this year.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose for a second straight session and ended 3.5% higher, supported by gains in most stocks, with Commercial International Bank surging 2.4% and Sidi Kerrie jumping 16.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.8% to 12,264

QATAR ended flat at 10,347

EGYPT up 3.5% to 28,626

BAHRAIN was up 0.2% to 2,017

OMAN lost 0.3% to 4,596

KUWAIT fell 0.2% to 8,050

