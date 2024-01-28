ICC restores Sri Lanka’s membership two months after suspension

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been reinstated as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a two-month suspension, the ICC said on Sunday.

The sport’s governing body suspended the SLC on November 10 for government interference after Sri Lanka’s ministry of sport dismissed the SLC board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country’s poor performance at last year’s 50-over World Cup.

The SLC filed an appeal against their suspension with the ICC on November 21.

“The (ICC) board have been monitoring the situation since the suspension and are now satisfied that SLC are no longer in breach of membership obligations,” ICC said in a statement.