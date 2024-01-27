AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-27

Equities extend losses

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving in both directions, closed in red zone due to selling pressure in the second half of the trading session.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 484.94 points or 0.75 percent and closed below 64,000 psychological level at 63,813.06 points. The index hit 64,534.30 points intraday high and 63,743.40 points intraday low.

Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 412.823 million shares as compared to 460.691 million shares traded on Thursday while total daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 16.185 billion against previous session’s Rs 25.248 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 54.71 points or 0.83 percent to close at 6,549.02 points with total daily turnover of 375.627 million shares.

BRIndex30 fell by 73.28 points or 0.32 percent to close at 23,140.51 points with total daily trading volumes of 313.453 million shares.

Foreign investors remained on the selling side and withdrew $10.059 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 36 billion to Rs 9.359 trillion. Out of total 342 active scrips, 221 closed in negative and only 99 in positive while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

P.I.A.C. (A) was the volume leader with 66.176 million shares and gained Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 10.34 followed by K-Electric that lost Rs 0.11 to close at Rs 5.15 with 47.105 million shares. OGDC increased by Rs 6.06 to close at Rs 141.37 with 31.070 million shares.

Atlas Honda Limited and Indus Motor Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 28.52 and Rs 25.42 respectively to close at Rs 408.77 and Rs 1,445.77 while Unilever Pakistan Foods and Mari Petroleum Company were the top losers declining by Rs 400.00 and Rs 82.29 respectively to close at Rs 21,500.00 and Rs 2,452.37.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the KSE-100 Index opened on a positive note and gained to make an intraday high of 236 points, however pressure was observed in the second half of trading session on account of profit-taking by investors in banks ahead of monetary policy committee meeting on Monday as index close at 63,813 level, down by 0.75 percent.

FFC in fertilizer sector declared its 4th quarter 2023 result in which it posted EPS of Rs 5.86 along with a dividend per share of Rs 4.1; investors reacted negatively to the result announcement (FFC closed down 2.5 percent lower than its Thursday`s closing) as the payout was lower than the industry estimate.

Major positive contribution to the index came from OGDC, HMB, INDU, ABL and LCI as they cumulatively contributed plus 154 points to the index. On the flip side MARI, FFC, MEBL, HBL and BAHL lost value to weigh down on the index by minus 226 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 35.77 points or 0.26 percent to close at 13,894.80 points with total turnover of 3.490 million shares.

BR Cement Index plunged by 64.89 points or 0.98 percent to close at 6,567.18 points with 10.590 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 138.97 points or 0.88 percent to close at 15,657.04 points with 19.990 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 113.41 points or 0.8 percent to close at 14,031.25 points with 53.801 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 6,383.83 points, down 0.19 points with 76.892 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 67.78 points or 1.8 percent to close at 3,701.05 points with 53.443 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks fell sharply lower on pre-poll uncertainty and investor concerns for unresolved power sector circular debt rose by Rs 2.55 trillion for July-December 2023.

He said uncertainty over IMF approval on SIFC directive for Rs 1.27 trillion circular debt settlement plan and weak industrial earnings outlook amid surging gas tariff played a catalyst role in bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Equities extend losses

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

ECP gives magisterial powers to DROs, ROs

Power Div, AJ&K lock horns over electricity rate

SECP directs listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies

Fight against polio: PM acknowledges role of global community organisations

Pak, Iranian envoys assume offices in respective capitals

Less gas to TPS Guddu: PPL brushes aside CPGCL’s charges

Read more stories