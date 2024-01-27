AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
PTI’s website ‘blocked’ countrywide

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government – which is meant to ensure free and fair elections – on Friday blocked the official website of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the country without citing any reason.

The website could not be accessed which, according to PTI has been blocked by the Information Technology Ministry headed by Dr Umar Saif – a University of Cambridge educate computer scientist and academic.

The PTI, deprived of its iconic “bat” symbol for the upcoming polls, has fielded its leaders as independent candidates with different electoral symbols. To combat confusion among voters and to ease access to election-related information, the party launched an online portal on its website insaf.pk.

It also introduced a feature whereby voters can message on Imran Khan’s official Facebook account to get information about PTI-backed candidates.

The party’s official X account tagged the official handles of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), interim information minister Murtaza Solangi and interim IT minister Umar Saif.

PTI caretaker government General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 PTI’s website

