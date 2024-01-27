International Customs Day 2024: Messages from Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan

On the occasion of International Customs Day, I extend congratulations to members of World Customs Organization (WCO) for their dedication and commitment. Pakistan marks the celebration of International Customs Day 2024 with profound enthusiasm, acknowledging its obligations and commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation. The theme for this year, as set by the World Customs Organization (WCO) – ‘Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose’ – resonates deeply with Pakistan’s vision of innovation, automation and digitalization.

Pakistan Customs is obliged to embrace the call to not only strengthen traditional partnerships but also actively forge new alliances. The objective is clear – to collaborate with a purpose that ensures seamless trade facilitation, robust border security, and adaptability in the global supply chain.

The economic and fiscal landscape of Pakistan presents formidable challenges, for which this Government has proposed deep and extensive structural overhaul of the Federal Board of Revenue, consisting of separate Customs and Inland Revenue organizations, empowered with financial and administrative autonomy, enabling them to tackle the key issues of low revenues such as a poorly documented economy, facilitating international trade and transit, digitalizing the supply chain, combating smuggling, addressing mis-invoicing etc. Aligning with the theme of the year, Pakistan stands to gain significantly by intensifying engagement with traditional partners and forging alliances with new partners. This involves understanding evolving needs, actively seeking connections with non-traditional stakeholders, and ensuring that collaborations align with broader mission values.

As we commemorate International Customs Day, I extend my appreciation to Pakistan Customs, and also re-affirm to the global community that Pakistan stands ready to play a key role in advancing the twin goals of trade facilitation and security. Through an earnest commitment to embracing change and cultivating purposeful collaborations with both long-standing and newly found partners, the nation is well-prepared to effectively navigate the intricate challenges posed by the modern international trade landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024