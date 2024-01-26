Need stressed to tap potential in aerospace market

KARACHI: “Pakistan has a great potential to tap into the US $370 billion high-tech aerospace market,” said Dr Haroon Javaid Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Aerospace Council (PAeC), at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Islamabad on the other day.

The event brought together distinguished members of the country’s aerospace community to review the council’s achievements over the past year and strategize the way forward. Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik (retd), ex-chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, was the chief guest.

In his address, Dr Qureshi outlined steps for the government to turn local tech industries into global exporters of high-tech aerospace products. “PAeC is an ideal platform for boosting Pakistan’s share in the $370 billion global aerospace market,” he said.

PAeC members, including senior aerospace engineers, industry leaders, and government officials, discussed proposals to spur innovation and collaboration to overcome challenges facing the nation’s burgeoning aerospace sector.

Air Marshal Malik highlighted bright export opportunities for PAeC members in the international market. He advised members to leverage Pakistan’s competitive advantages, including its tech-skilled workforce.

