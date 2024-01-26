AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-26

Need stressed to tap potential in aerospace market

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

KARACHI: “Pakistan has a great potential to tap into the US $370 billion high-tech aerospace market,” said Dr Haroon Javaid Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Aerospace Council (PAeC), at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Islamabad on the other day.

The event brought together distinguished members of the country’s aerospace community to review the council’s achievements over the past year and strategize the way forward. Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik (retd), ex-chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, was the chief guest.

In his address, Dr Qureshi outlined steps for the government to turn local tech industries into global exporters of high-tech aerospace products. “PAeC is an ideal platform for boosting Pakistan’s share in the $370 billion global aerospace market,” he said.

PAeC members, including senior aerospace engineers, industry leaders, and government officials, discussed proposals to spur innovation and collaboration to overcome challenges facing the nation’s burgeoning aerospace sector.

Air Marshal Malik highlighted bright export opportunities for PAeC members in the international market. He advised members to leverage Pakistan’s competitive advantages, including its tech-skilled workforce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PAEC Pakistan Aeronautical Complex aerospace market aerospace Pakistan Aerospace Council

Need stressed to tap potential in aerospace market

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

SC highlights criticality of intra-party polls

Withdrawal of approval of non-NPO status: LHC upholds order of LTO Lahore

Read more stories