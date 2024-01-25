AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-25

CM praises Dagha for online services in revenue, industries depts.

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

KARACHI: Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqir appreciated the efforts of the Minister Younus Dagha and his team for introducing the online services in the departments of Revenue and Industries. He termed it a groundbreaking initiative that promises to revolutionize the way the citizens of Sindh Province will access essential government services.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of the e-Services Sindh, e-Registration and e-pay Sindh in the Board of Revenue and Industrial Estate Management System in SITE and Sindh Small Industries Corporation.

The CM said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate the Caretaker Minister Mohammad Younus Dagha and his teams in the Board of Revenue and the Industries Department to have completed this gigantic and historic task in a very short period of time. The inauguration of these digitization and e-Governance initiatives is a testament to how the governance issues can be eased by transforming governance through the power of technology, in a short period of time.”

Minister Younus Dagha in his presentation told the audience that the e-Services Sindh App and other integrated digital components will provide online access to a wide range of services, including: Domicile Certificates, Mutation of Record of Rights, e-Registration, Heirship Certificate Issuance, Agriculture Pass Book, Demarcation and Survey of Land, Issuance of NOC for Sale of Land in the Board of Revenue. Proper implementation of the system will ensure transparency and accountability in delivery of government services.

He said that Sindh Industrial Management System is a comprehensive e-Management system for all the Industrial Estates of Sindh, facilitating the small, medium and large industrialists in approval of building plans, issuance of NOCs and e-transfer for Industrial Plots in SITE and Sindh Small Industries Corporation Estates and Miscellaneous Applications reducing all human interaction and delays in processing of applications. The system will also bring transparency in maintenance of land records eliminating the complaints of manipulation of records.

Dagha suggested that the entire government department should join e-Services and e-Pay platforms to facilitate the general public and make the government “invisible’ by introducing online systems eliminating the need for the common citizen to visit the government offices.

Justice Baqar assured that the legal framework to provide cover to these historic initiatives will be notified soon. He expressed hope that the e-Governance platform provided by BOR and Industries Department will be joined by other departments of the Government of Sindh. The Chief Minister distributed shields and appreciation certificates amongst the officials of the BOR and Industries department.

The event was well attended by Caretaker Minister for Law Omer Soomro, Caretaker Minister for Local Government Mubeen Jumani, Caretaker Minister for Health Saad Niaz, Caretaker Minister for Education Ms. Rana Hussain, Caretaker Minister for Tourism Arshad Wali Muhammad, Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary Industries & Commerce Abdul Rasheed Solangi and Secretaries of Other Departments, Chief Executive TDAP Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and the renowned representatives of trade and industry and government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Technology site Younus Dagha Justice Maqbool Baqir e Services online services

CM praises Dagha for online services in revenue, industries depts.

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Petroleum concession deals, exploration licences signed

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Appointment of ATIR chief, judicial members: LHC DB suspends its single-member bench’s judgment

Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Read more stories