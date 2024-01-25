CM praises Dagha for online services in revenue, industries depts.

KARACHI: Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqir appreciated the efforts of the Minister Younus Dagha and his team for introducing the online services in the departments of Revenue and Industries. He termed it a groundbreaking initiative that promises to revolutionize the way the citizens of Sindh Province will access essential government services.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of the e-Services Sindh, e-Registration and e-pay Sindh in the Board of Revenue and Industrial Estate Management System in SITE and Sindh Small Industries Corporation.

The CM said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate the Caretaker Minister Mohammad Younus Dagha and his teams in the Board of Revenue and the Industries Department to have completed this gigantic and historic task in a very short period of time. The inauguration of these digitization and e-Governance initiatives is a testament to how the governance issues can be eased by transforming governance through the power of technology, in a short period of time.”

Minister Younus Dagha in his presentation told the audience that the e-Services Sindh App and other integrated digital components will provide online access to a wide range of services, including: Domicile Certificates, Mutation of Record of Rights, e-Registration, Heirship Certificate Issuance, Agriculture Pass Book, Demarcation and Survey of Land, Issuance of NOC for Sale of Land in the Board of Revenue. Proper implementation of the system will ensure transparency and accountability in delivery of government services.

He said that Sindh Industrial Management System is a comprehensive e-Management system for all the Industrial Estates of Sindh, facilitating the small, medium and large industrialists in approval of building plans, issuance of NOCs and e-transfer for Industrial Plots in SITE and Sindh Small Industries Corporation Estates and Miscellaneous Applications reducing all human interaction and delays in processing of applications. The system will also bring transparency in maintenance of land records eliminating the complaints of manipulation of records.

Dagha suggested that the entire government department should join e-Services and e-Pay platforms to facilitate the general public and make the government “invisible’ by introducing online systems eliminating the need for the common citizen to visit the government offices.

Justice Baqar assured that the legal framework to provide cover to these historic initiatives will be notified soon. He expressed hope that the e-Governance platform provided by BOR and Industries Department will be joined by other departments of the Government of Sindh. The Chief Minister distributed shields and appreciation certificates amongst the officials of the BOR and Industries department.

The event was well attended by Caretaker Minister for Law Omer Soomro, Caretaker Minister for Local Government Mubeen Jumani, Caretaker Minister for Health Saad Niaz, Caretaker Minister for Education Ms. Rana Hussain, Caretaker Minister for Tourism Arshad Wali Muhammad, Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary Industries & Commerce Abdul Rasheed Solangi and Secretaries of Other Departments, Chief Executive TDAP Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and the renowned representatives of trade and industry and government officials.

