H&M pulls ad accused of sexualising kids

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2024 03:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Swedish fast fashion giant H&M on Tuesday said it had pulled an advert for school clothing, which critics said sexualised young girls.

The campaign was launched in Australia and featured two young girls in school uniform with the caption “Make those heads turn in H&M’s Back to School fashion”.

Social media users pilloried the company for the ad, which has since been withdrawn.

Zara regrets ‘misunderstanding’, removes controversial posts

“We have removed this ad,” a company spokesperson told AFP. “We are deeply sorry for the offence this has caused and we are looking into how we present campaigns going forward.”

On the Mumsnet parenting website, user “pickledandpuzzled” asked how the advert had been approved in the first place.

“It’s been taken down, but why aren’t these things spotted? What’s the thought process that generates these ads?”

