AIRLINK 57.66 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (6.38%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
HUBC 117.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.22%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
OGDC 133.84 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.23%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.84%)
PIAA 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PPL 127.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.77%)
PRL 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.82%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
SEARL 53.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.06%)
SNGP 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.65%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.55%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,614 Increased By 36 (0.55%)
BR30 23,551 Increased By 3.3 (0.01%)
KSE100 64,139 Increased By 200 (0.31%)
KSE30 21,674 Increased By 72.6 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand to send defence team to support Red Sea security

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 10:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: New Zealand will deploy a six-member defence team to the Middle East as part of an international coalition to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Tuesday.

The United States and Britain have been carrying out air strikes against the Iranian-allied Houthi group in Yemen, who have been targeting civilian ships in the Red Sea for weeks in what they say is a protest against Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

“Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising,” Luxon said during a media briefing.

“This deployment … is a continuation of New Zealand’s long history of defending freedom of navigation both in the Middle East and closer to home.”

US and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes on Monday, targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities, the Pentagon said.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping and stoked fears of global inflation.

Red Sea crisis seeps into German chemicals sector

They have also deepened concern that fallout from the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the Middle East.

No New Zealand defence personnel will enter Yemen or get involved in any combat but will contribute to the collective self-defence of ships in the Middle East, in accordance with international law, Luxon said.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand’s actions should not be conflated with its position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Any suggestion our ongoing support for maritime security in the Middle East is connected to recent developments in Israel and the Gaza Strip, is wrong,” Peters said.

New Zealand has been calling for a humanitarian truce, humanitarian pauses and the urgent need for further steps towards a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

New Zealand United States Yemen Houthi Gaza Gaza Strip Red Sea Israel’s military Christopher Luxon Israel Hamas conflict Yemen's Houthis

New Zealand to send defence team to support Red Sea security

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Read more stories