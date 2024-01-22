AIRLINK 54.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.87%)
Hurkacz powers past French wildcard into Australian Open last eight

AFP Published 22 Jan, 2024 12:53pm
MELBOURNE: Big-serving Hubert Hurkacz ended the dream run of French wildcard Arthur Cazaux 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Monday to advance to his first Australian Open quarter-final.

Cazaux, 21, raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set but was pegged back by ninth-seed Hurkacz, who came out on top in the tie-break on John Cain Arena.

There were no breaks in a serve-dominated second set but the 26-year-old Pole again won the tie-break to take a firm grip on the match.

He broke his 122nd-ranked opponent in the first game of the third set and never looked back.

Overall, Hurkacz won 91 percent of his first-serve points and was broken just once in the entire match.

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist, whose previous best performance at Melbourne Park was the fourth round last year, will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

Emotional Svitolina retires injured from Australian Open

“Arthur is such a great competitor, congratulations to him for an amazing run here,” said Hurkacz.

“I served well and he was serving well as well so I needed to stay aggressive and I’m really happy with today’s performance.

“I haven’t been into too many Grand Slam quarter-finals and super excited.”

