HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended a dire week with another loss on Friday as worries over China’s economic outlook overshadowed a tech-fuelled rally in New York and across most of Asia.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.54 percent, or 83.10 points, to 15,308.69.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.47 percent, or 13.50 points, at 2,832.28, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange sank 0.93 percent, or 15.88 points, to 1,686.58.