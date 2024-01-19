Coco Gauff waltzes into Australian Open fourth round

MELBOURNE: US Open champion Coco Gauff eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday, demolishing fellow American Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2.

The world number four has yet to drop a set at the season-opening Grand Slam and looks capable of a deep run in Melbourne, where she has never been beyond the fourth round.

“I’m really happy with how I played today,” said Gauff, who highlighted her return of serve and her aggression.

“The scoreline says different but she’s a difficult player and she hits the ball big.”

The 19-year-old dominated her 82nd-ranked opponent from the start, breaking at her first opportunity and repeating the feat twice more in a one-sided first set that lasted just 31 minutes.

Parks gave a better account of herself at start of the second set on Margaret Court Arena but Gauff broke in the fifth game and did not relinquish her fierce grip.

She will face either Poland’s Magdalena Frech or Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova in the fourth round.