AIRLINK 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.61%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.77%)
DGKC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.07%)
FCCL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
FFBL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
FFL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
PIAA 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.68%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SEARL 52.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
SNGP 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.89%)
SSGC 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 78.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 6,518 Increased By 36 (0.55%)
BR30 23,095 Increased By 105.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 63,528 Increased By 325.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 21,353 Increased By 112.2 (0.53%)
Coco Gauff waltzes into Australian Open fourth round

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2024 11:50am

MELBOURNE: US Open champion Coco Gauff eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday, demolishing fellow American Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2.

The world number four has yet to drop a set at the season-opening Grand Slam and looks capable of a deep run in Melbourne, where she has never been beyond the fourth round.

“I’m really happy with how I played today,” said Gauff, who highlighted her return of serve and her aggression.

“The scoreline says different but she’s a difficult player and she hits the ball big.”

No handshakes as Sabalenka downs Ukraine’s Tsurenko in third round

The 19-year-old dominated her 82nd-ranked opponent from the start, breaking at her first opportunity and repeating the feat twice more in a one-sided first set that lasted just 31 minutes.

Parks gave a better account of herself at start of the second set on Margaret Court Arena but Gauff broke in the fifth game and did not relinquish her fierce grip.

She will face either Poland’s Magdalena Frech or Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova in the fourth round.

