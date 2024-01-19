Oil prices rise on global demand forecasts

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) joined producer group OPEC in forecasting strong growth in global oil demand and as cold winter weather disrupted US crude output while the government reported a big weekly draw in crude inventories.

Oil traders also worried about geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran, targeting Baluchi separatist militants, the country’s foreign ministry said, two days after Iranian strikes inside Pakistani territory.

Brent crude futures gained 66 cents, or 0.9%, to $78.54 a barrel by 11:25 a.m. EST (1625 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 98 cents, or 1.4%, to $73.54.

The US Energy Information Administration reported a larger than expected draw in crude inventories of 2.5 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 12.

“The fear of another large build of total inventories has not materialized, modestly supporting prices,” said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS.

The IEA monthly report said it expects oil demand to grow by 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, up 180,000 bpd from its previous projection.

On Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC) said it expected demand growth of 2.25 million bpd this year, unchanged from its forecast in December. The producer group also said oil demand is expected to rise by a robust 1.85 million bpd in 2025 to 106.21 million bpd.

The IEA’s executive director, Fatih Birol, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum he expects oil markets to be “comfortable and balanced” this year despite Middle East tensions, rising supply and slowing demand growth.