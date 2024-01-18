AIRLINK 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-3.24%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.17%)
DGKC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.44%)
FCCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
FFL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.21%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
HBL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.66%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.26%)
OGDC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.56%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PPL 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.09%)
SEARL 51.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.95%)
SNGP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,485 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 23,013 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.98%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble holds steady around 88 to the dollar

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 02:41pm

The Russian rouble opened up slightly on Thursday around the 88 to the dollar mark, held up by the traditional low demand for foreign exchange among Russian importers at the start of the year.

At 0730 GMT the rouble was 0.35% stronger against the dollar at 88.63 and had gained 0.13% to trade at 96.62 versus the euro.

It had shed 0.25% against the yuan to 12.25.

In a note, head of investment consulting at Alor Broker, Alexei Antonov, said the rouble may depreciate towards 90 to the dollar in the near future, but that a seasonal dip in demand for FX, as well as the central bank’s interventions, were keeping it buoyed for now.

State foreign exchange sales, carried out by the central bank, are set to amount to the equivalent of 16.7 billion roubles ($190.7 million) of foreign currency a day until the end of January, after the finance ministry switched from making purchases to making sales after December oil and gas revenue was lower than expected.

That, along with existing capital controls obliging exporters to convert foreign currency revenues, is supporting the rouble.

Russian rouble steadies after hitting more than six-month high

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.60% at $78.34 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were up slightly.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.26% to 1,132 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.11% higher at 3,188 points.

Russian rouble Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble holds steady around 88 to the dollar

Iran summons Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires to protest air strike

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’: Pakistan’s strikes inside Iran kill ‘several terrorists’

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Pakistan, Dubai ink over $3bn investment pact at Davos

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza, military says in ‘daily round-up’

Oil up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output

Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

Read more stories