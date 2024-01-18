AIRLINK 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.82%)
Opinion Print 2024-01-18

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Lions have longer tails than tigers

Anjum Ibrahim Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

“The Trainer looms large on the horizon again!” “You need to narrow it down - I mean, the large number of Trainers in this country today…”

“I thought there was only the one – Parveen Rashid, standing on the right side of Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) as the tigress addresses one campaign rally after another.”

“It is Parvez not Parveen and get your keyboard checked. I have it on good authority that The Trainer has been pledged a Senate seat…”

“That seat has considerable monetary perks but no power unless of course he can finagle a ministry…”

“Hmm, given that NMN has been unable to convince daddy to give tickets to Daniyal Aziz or Talal Chaudhary…”

“NMN has leaned to dump third level factotums. But The Trainer is daddy’s man, so I reckon second level, and I reckon he will get some ministry.”

“I see, but why did you refer to NMN as a tigress? I mean, isn’t a lion the party’s…”

No, it is a tiger.

“Well a lone lion is rare, and that is normally when it is old and ousted from the tribe by a younger one, now a tiger is a solitary….”

“Ah I see, so no Uncle, no First Cousin…”

“No retired captains, no…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, daddy has tasked The Trainer as well as those who have been awarded tickets in the areas where the NMN is directed to hold a campaign rally to ensure a huge crowd or else face eviction on the same pattern as…as…”

“That list is limited my friend and right now apart from Chaudhary Nisar consists of non-electables however once NMN ascends the throne…”

“Hey, in democracy you say gets elected.”

“Even if…”

“Yes even if.”

“So who are some of the other trainers?”

“All the caretakers have a trainer, I hear.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

