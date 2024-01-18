AIRLINK 54.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.25%)
PSDF launches ‘Skills for Minorities 2023-24’ programme

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has launched the "Skills for Minorities (SFM) 2023-24" program, a transformative initiative under the banner of UMEED.

This project aims to empower minority youth in Punjab by providing free skills training in 15 high-demand trades, opening doors to lucrative income-generating opportunities for 2,700 students in all districts of Punjab. UMEED, a flagship initiative by PSDF, is dedicated to the skills training and integration into income generation of the highly vulnerable and marginalized segments of Punjab. With a keen focus on minority youth, the "Skills for Minorities" program identifies and addresses the specific needs of this hard-to-reach group.

Understanding the unique challenges faced by minority youth, PSDF aims to skill them in demand-driven trades. This initiative is designed to create both formal and self-employment opportunities in dedicated classes tailored to their training and developmental needs. By focusing on education and skill development, PSDF seeks to empower youth and uplift their socio-economic status and fostering financial independence. The "Skills for Minorities" program is strategically structured to offer courses that lead to high-income generation opportunities, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for success in their chosen fields.

PSDF envisions the "Skills for Minorities" program as a catalyst for positive change, breaking barriers and fostering inclusivity in the pursuit of economic empowerment. By providing these opportunities, PSDF is paving the way for the minority youth of Punjab to become skilled, self-reliant, and valuable contributors to society.

