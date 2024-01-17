Visa made mandatory for Afghan drivers

ISLAMABAD: The government made visa mandatory for drivers of commercial vehicles at Torkham border. Visa for entry into Pakistan has also been made mandatory for drivers of commercial vehicles at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border.

Earlier, drivers could enter Pakistan only with a passport.

After the announcement by the Government of Pakistan, the movement of passenger and commercial convoys is allowed through passport and visa.

In this regard, special measures are being taken for two-way traffic at the Torkham border in a legal manner.

Officials of the two countries at the Torkham border recently held a meeting on travel documents for legal transit and agreed that passports and visas should be required for transit from both countries. These important measures are aimed at stabilising trade legally, improving security and preventing smuggling.

Traders and truck drivers welcomed the move after both countries announced the legal documents.

“Visa Implementation Stamp is in use worldwide as per the law. Here both the businessmen and the people are equally benefited by the visa stamp,” said Customs Inspector Alam Zeb.

Meanwhile, Incharge FIA Inamul Haque said that with the new visa policy of the Government of Pakistan, it will be easy to keep a record of those coming and going from the border.

