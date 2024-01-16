AIRLINK 55.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
BOP 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.13%)
DFML 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
DGKC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
FCCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.76%)
FFL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HBL 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.81%)
HUBC 119.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.24%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.55%)
PIAA 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
PPL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.16%)
PRL 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
PTC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.6%)
SEARL 53.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.41%)
SNGP 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.47%)
SSGC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
TRG 78.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.09%)
UNITY 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 6,552 Decreased By -52.6 (-0.8%)
BR30 23,670 Decreased By -327.9 (-1.37%)
KSE100 63,832 Decreased By -437.3 (-0.68%)
KSE30 21,401 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian air traffic disrupted on third day of dense fog

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 11:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dense fog swathed large parts of northern India on Tuesday for the third straight day of an intense cold wave, reducing visibility to disrupt more than 160 flights.

As many as 128 flights from the international airport in New Delhi, the capital, were delayed, with 33 cancelled, aviation site Flightradar24 showed, an effect that cascaded through flight schedules nationwide.

Visibility at the airport stood at 50 m (164 ft) at 8 a.m., weather officials said, predicting similar conditions until the end of the week.

New Delhi’s lowest temperature this winter was 3.3 degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Farenheit) on Monday, when low visibility and dense fog caused the delay of as many as 500 flights and the cancellation of 87.

Angry passengers argued with airline staff in images on television and social media, with one video showing passengers eating dinner as they waited on the tarmac for a delayed flight.

Dense fog disrupts flights, trains in India’s capital

On Monday, the aviation minister said authorities were hastening efforts to use an additional runway, equipped with the CAT III navigation system that enables aircraft to land despite low visibility.

India Dense fog

Comments

1000 characters

Indian air traffic disrupted on third day of dense fog

Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Oil prices mixed amid economic concerns, Red Sea issues

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Read more stories