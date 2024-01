Kenya’s shilling weakened on Monday as demand for dollars from importers and manufacturers weighed on the currency, traders said.

At 0917 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 159.50/160.50 per US dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 159.00/160.00.

Kenyan shilling eases due to higher demand for dollars

The local currency is down nearly 2% this year after repeatedly hitting record lows in 2023, LSEG data showed.