NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling eased on Thursday, under pressure due to pent up importer demand for dollars from most sectors of the economy after the holidays, traders said.

Kenyan shilling weakens; FX demand from manufacturing and oil weighs

At 0713 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 158.75/159.75 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing rate of 157.70/158.70.